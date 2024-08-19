China Criticizes Philippines For Ship Collision In Disputed Waterways

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- China's coast guard criticized the Philippines's coast guard ship as it caused a scrape with Chinese vessel and entered into the disputed South China Sea, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a statement by China's coast guard which criticized the Philippines, saying a Philippine coast guard ship caused a scrape with a Chinese vessel and intruded into the disputed waterway early on Monday.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that the incident took place at 3:24 am, as the Philippine coast guard ship ignored repeated warnings from the Chinese side and "deliberately collided" with a Chinese vessel.

It also said a Philippine coast guard ship had then entered water near the Second Thomas Shoal around 6:00 am.

The repeated provocations by the Philippine have completely infringed upon China's sovereignty and damaged peace and stability in the region said China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu.

He urged the Philippines to immediately cease such provocations or assume liability for any resulting consequences.

China will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in waters under China's jurisdiction per the law, and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, spokesperson added.

Beijing insists sovereignty over most of the resource-rich South China Sea, including the Spratly (Nansha) Islands that are also claimed by the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. (end)

mk













MENAFN19082024000071011013ID1108575521