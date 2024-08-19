Kuwait MEW: Power Stations To Return To Previous Operating Capacities
KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water and renewable energy (MEW) stated on Monday that electrical generating units at some power stations and water desalination plants would gradually returned to operating capacities, following yesterday's power cuts.
In a press release, MEW explained that due to a malfunction affecting several electrical generating units at some stations over the past two days, caused by gas supply issues.
The ministry urged everyone to conserve electricity during peak hours -- from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm loca-time -- expressing gratitude to everyone for their cooperation in this emergency, reflecting their sense of shared responsibility towards the stability of the electricity grid. (end)
