Platonic Reimagines Tokenization With A Focus On Security And Data Protection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platonic , a blockchain infrastructure company, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge decentralized tokenization platform. Developed to empower institutions, Platonic's enables the tokenization of a wide range of assets with unprecedented levels of data privacy and security. The company is positioned to be a driving force in the technological evolution of the financial services industry.

Platonic is reinventing tokenization in capital markets. Its patented Layer 1 blockchain prioritizes security and client data protection. Having facilitated hundreds of billions in transactions already through active pilot programs, Platonic's technology enables limitless, secure tokenization for financial institutions.

"Our vision is to disrupt tokenization with a fresh take on how issuers and investors interact using advanced technology to build a decentralized network," said Violet Abtahi, founder and CEO of Platonic. "Regardless of the role in the asset lifecycle, our technology will connect customers and partners, automate workflows, and reach new markets, while maintaining complete confidentiality and control of proprietary information."

Platonic's platform stands out in its ability to leverage a permissioned private network, ensuring that data privacy and ownership rights are strictly controlled by issuers. This addresses major security concerns in the tokenization process, making it a trusted solution for financial institutions. The technology seamlessly integrates into both legacy and digital financial infrastructures, allowing institutions to maintain business continuity while leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology. Additionally, Platonic's AI-linked smart contracts enhance automation and operational efficiency and enable financial institutions to realize cost savings immediately. The platform connects to public blockchains to facilitate broader market access, liquidity, and distribution.

Platonic's approach to tokenization serves as the connective tissue needed to facilitate collaboration, engagement, and accelerated adoption in the digital asset space. By building a vendor and broker-agnostic decentralized network that prioritizes security and data protection, Platonic is poised to transform the future of finance.

Abtahi continued, "As the financial industry is moving beyond blockchain experimentation to implementing market-ready solutions, Platonic is committed to serving as the catalyst for advancements in digital assets, driving innovation in capital markets."

About Platonic

Platonic is at the forefront of the next generation of financial market infrastructure. Platonic's permissioned Layer 1 blockchain linked to public chains ensures privacy, security, and business continuity, delivering enterprise-level performance. Platonic's vendor-agnostic approach empowers global financial institutions to participate in a digitized common market infrastructure on a decentralized platform. For more information, visit platonic.

Media contact:

Neal Stein

Z Corp PR

321.473.7407

[email protected]

SOURCE Platonic