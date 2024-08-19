Centerpoint Energy Issues All-Source RFP Seeking Renewable, Thermal And Demand-Side Resources

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) announced its Indiana-based electric utility business, CenterPoint Indiana South, has issued an All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP) to meet the evolving energy needs of its 150,000 electric customers in southwestern Indiana.

"As we continue to transition our electric generation resources, we are focused on diversifying our energy portfolio to help us to continue delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective service to our customers," said Shane Bradford, CenterPoint's Vice President, Indiana Electric. "This RFP allows us to explore a wide range of technologies that can contribute to our long-term generation strategy. We are also building on the insights gained from previous RFPs to better meet the needs of our customers and adapt to ever-evolving market conditions."

The RFP seeks generation technologies capable of providing fully accredited capacity no later than March 1, 2028. Respondents are encouraged to submit proposals that include utility-scale solar, wind and storage projects (standalone or paired), thermal generation, load-modifying resources, demand-side resources and other innovative solutions.

Key Dates and Submission Details:



RFP Issued: August 15, 2024

Notice of Intent and Required Documents Due: August 28, 2024 Proposals Due: October 8, 2024

CenterPoint Energy has retained 1898 & Co., a division of Burns & McDonnell, to manage the RFP process and assist with the evaluation of all proposals. Proposals must be submitted via the RFP website . All communications regarding the RFP should be directed to 1898 & Co. through the website or via email at [email protected] .

The 2024 RFP aligns with CenterPoint's commitment to maintain a reliable and sustainable energy supply for its customers and supports its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

For more information on CenterPoint Energy's IRP, visit CenterPointEnergy/IRP .

