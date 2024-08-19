Qualtrics Announces New Capabilities To Offer A Personalized Healthcare Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enhanced understanding of patient and employee experiences create a dynamic system of action

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced new patient and provider care solutions through its ongoing collaboration with Epic . With Qualtrics' participation in the Epic Workshop, joint customers receive access to products that enable healthcare providers to offer a more immediate and personal experience by pairing patient feedback with information in Epic at the point of care.

"The electronic health record has become an integral part of how we care for patients today," said Dr. Adrienne Boissy, Chief Medical Officer at Qualtrics. "So many of us who are committed to caring for patients are spending a significant amount of time clicking and dictating, when what we all really want is intuitive, integrative solutions that make our lives easier and enrich the care we provide. I am thrilled we are taking big steps toward that future together with Epic."

New capabilities will enable healthcare providers to better understand the patient experience and take immediate action in critical moments

Healthcare providers will be able to capture nuanced and specific feedback about patients' experiences. Critical feedback will automatically trigger notifications for a healthcare provider to take follow-up actions before issues develop into bigger problems.

Indicators of a patient's sentiment and emotion captured post-visit or post-discharge will be embedded directly in clinical workflows, enhancing providers' understanding of patient feedback at key moments such as when patients transition from receiving care as an outpatient to being admitted to a hospital. Negative sentiment can trigger service recovery workflows, empowering healthcare providers to respond to the patient feedback.

At scale, the collected feedback, sentiment and service recovery data can be used to identify patterns and opportunities for ongoing improvement of patient outcomes and the overall healthcare experience.

Patrick McGill, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Community Health Network, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Our partnership with, and the partnership between, both Epic and Qualtrics marks a pivotal shift in how we innovate, understand, and respond to patient needs. By integrating real-time feedback directly into the electronic health record, we're planning not only to enhance the accuracy of our care but also deepen the connection with our patients. This collaboration enables us to anticipate patient concerns and act proactively, transforming the way we deliver healthcare into a more compassionate and responsive experience. It's a significant leap forward in making healthcare truly patient-centered."

These features will be available for public preview starting in Q1 2025.

