Old Elk® Distillery Announces Its First Straight Wheat Whiskey Finished In French Limousine Cognac Casks

Old Elk Distillery

is proud to announce a new release within its Cask Finish Series, launching its first Straight Wheat Whiskey finished in French Limousine Cognac Casks. The Cask Finish Series is based on Old Elk's core products, including its award-winning High-Malt Bourbon, Straight Rye Whiskey and now Straight Wheat Whiskey, offering creative and innovative flavor profiles for whiskey enthusiasts nationwide.

"The combination of the French Limousine Cognac Casks with our Straight Wheat Whiskey really play well together."

Cognac Cask Finish Straight Wheat Whiskey

"I'm excited about the newest addition to the Cask Finish Series with our Cognac Cask Finish Wheat Whiskey, which puts a new twist on our award-winning Straight Wheat Whiskey," says Melinda Maddox, Master Blender at Old Elk Distillery. "The combination of the French Limousine Cognac Casks with our Straight Wheat Whiskey really play well together."

Old Elk Cognac Cask Finish Straight Wheat Whiskey (47.5% ABV/95 Proof)

begins after six years of aging the Straight Wheat Whiskey, with an additional 6 months to a year of finishing in carefully selected French Limousine Cognac Casks. On its own, Wheat Whiskey is unique and delicate, yet approachable, celebrated for its sweet notes of fruit and hints of spice. The secondary finish in world-class Cognac casks brings forward rich layers of flavor, including dark fruit and honeycomb.

"We have seen great success within our previous Cask Finish Series releases, so it made sense to create another unique bottling, this time using our Straight Wheat Whiskey," says Luis Gonzalez, CEO of Old Elk. "It's great to see all the hard work Melinda has put into our Cask Finish Series and all of us at Old Elk are excited to see everyone's reactions to the Cognac Cask Finish Straight Wheat Whiskey."



At Old Elk, the Cask Finish Series takes world-class whiskies to the next level through the fine art of blending. Helmed by Master Blender Melinda Maddox, Cask Finish builds on the award-winning foundation of mashbills by Master Distiller Greg Metze. Through precise aging in secondary casks, these bottles boast flavors of incredible depth and distinction. Throughout 2024, consumers can expect more unique and exciting launches within the Cask Finish Series.

Old Elk's Cognac Cask Finish Straight Wheat Whiskey

is distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and will be now available at retailers nationwide in the United States with a suggested retail price of $89.99 per 750ml bottle. Later this year, Old Elk plans to launch another new offering within the Cask Finish Series, using Ruby Port Casks and their Straight Rye Whiskey.

ABOUT OLD ELK DISTILLERY: Rooted in innovation, quality, craftsmanship, and integrity, Old Elk Distillery of Fort Collins, CO, was founded in 2013. Founder Curt Richardson desired to create a distinctive portfolio of whiskeys that embodied his passion for whiskey, and he succeeded. In 2016, Greg Metze joined the team as Master Distiller, bringing his 40 years of experience in the whiskey industry to Old Elk. While the signature Old Elk Slow Cut® proofing process takes significantly longer than most, taking the extra time makes all the difference. The proof is in the liquid. Today, the Old Elk portfolio is available in all 50 states, delivering award-winning products that span several whiskey categories. The entire product portfolio includes Old Elk's signature high-malt Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Wheated Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Rye Whiskey, and Straight Wheat Whiskey, Whiskeysmith Co Flavored Whiskey, Nooku® Bourbon Cream, and Dry Town®.

