Ultra I&C Names Defense Industry Executive Jeff Wrobel Vice President Of Business Development For Its Communications Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) has appointed Jeff Wrobel as the organization's vice president of business development for the company's communications business division. In this role, Wrobel will oversee strategic growth of Ultra I&C's all-domain high-capacity data and communication equipment portfolio.

Wrobel will be responsible for executing the company's strategic plan to drive adoption of line-of-sight and beyond line-of-sight offerings, including satellite and tropospheric communication products.

"Jeff's reputation for focusing on the mission and his people makes him a terrific addition to our senior leadership team," said Alain Cohen, president of Ultra I&C's communications division. "He brings tremendous experience in solving tactical communications challenges across the service branches. The timing couldn't be better, as we're introducing a new suite of product lines in line-of-sight high-capacity MANET , tactical troposcatter and SATCOM terminals ."

Wrobel joins Ultra I&C from L3Harris, where he led sales and business development within the defense market since 2009. He is a certified DoD acquisition professional, combat veteran and retired Marine Corps officer, specializing in command, control and communications.

"I've spent my career dedicated to improving our nation's communications capabilities both in uniform and in the private sector," said Wrobel. "Joining Ultra I&C is the next step in that journey. I look forward to bringing the renowned and trusted capabilities in the communications space to more customers and increasingly complex mission sets."

About Ultra Intelligence & Communications

Ultra Intelligence & Communications, also known as Ultra I&C, has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secured information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit .

