In response to the growing quantum threat, SEALSQ has introduced the QS7001, a cutting-edge RISC-V secure hardware platform specifically designed for IoT security in the post-quantum era. The platform incorporates NIST's recommended quantum-resistant algorithms, Kyber and Dilithium, to ensure robust protection against quantum-enabled breaches. This innovation positions SEALSQ at the forefront of the transition to post-quantum security solutions.

“The QS7001 represents a transformative leap in cybersecurity,” said Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO at SEALSQ.“As quantum computing capabilities advance, the vulnerabilities of current encryption methods become increasingly apparent. With our QS7001, we are set to provide industries and governments with the tools they need to safeguard their data and devices against the looming quantum threat.”

The Quantum Computing Threat and Its Impact on Cybersecurity

Quantum computing is set to revolutionize multiple industries, but it also poses significant risks to current encryption methods. Traditional cryptographic algorithms like RSA and ECC, which have been the bedrock of secure communications, are increasingly vulnerable to attacks by quantum-enabled adversaries. The immense processing power of quantum computers, which can solve complex mathematical problems exponentially faster than classical computers, threatens to render existing cryptography obsolete.

The urgency of addressing this threat was underscored by the recent release of three quantum-resistant encryption algorithms by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). These algorithms, developed through NIST's rigorous post-quantum cryptography standardization process, are a critical step toward securing sensitive data from future quantum attacks.

Post-Quantum Cryptography: A Necessary Evolution

The advent of quantum computing requires a proactive approach to secure today's and tomorrow's information. Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is not merely an enhancement of existing methods but a complete rethinking of how data security is approached in a world where quantum attacks are no longer theoretical but imminent. NIST's newly introduced standards, encapsulated in FIPS 203, 204, and 205, offer a framework for general encryption and digital signatures that are resistant to quantum computing capabilities.

SEALSQ's QS7001 platform is certified to the Common Criteria EAL5+ and compliant with FIPS SP800-90B, ensuring it meets the highest standards of reliability and security. The QS7001 is engineered to protect IoT devices across sectors such as healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure, providing a robust line of defense against“harvest now, decrypt later” threats-where adversaries gather encrypted data today, intending to decrypt it once quantum technology matures.

Securing the Future: SEALSQ's Vision for a Quantum-Resistant World

SEALSQ's commitment to leading the post-quantum transition is evident not just in the QS7001 platform but in the company's broader strategy. By aligning with NIST's guidelines and industry standards, SEALSQ is setting a new benchmark for secure IoT solutions in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

“As we stand on the brink of the quantum era, it's essential that we prepare for the security challenges it will bring,” added Bernard VIAN, Managing Director,“SEALSQ is dedicated to ensuring that our customers and partners are equipped with the technology needed to stay ahead of these emerging threats. The QS7001 is just the beginning of our journey toward building a resilient, quantum-secure digital future.”

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

