Pacvue Wins 2024 Martech Breakthrough Award For Campaign Management Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement, today announced it has been recognized for its innovation in campaign management by the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The annual awards program is organized by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization, to recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising today.



Pacvue provides 360° omnichannel commerce management, empowering brands to merge retail media and commerce operations into a single source of truth. Its technologies drive incrementality, profitability and market share, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Over the past year, the company reinforced its position as an industry innovator with the launch of several new AI-enhanced tools and integrations, including Pacvue Copilot which is an AI commerce companion that follows advertisers through the Pacvue platform to provide real-time analysis, simplify reporting and streamline workflows.

“This award underscores the efforts of our team to drive innovation that significantly enhances campaign performance and operational efficiency,” said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue.“We are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation, offering brands and agencies a broad range of tools they can use to action their data faster and get better results.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Pacvue illuminates the most critical insights impacting brand growth into one centralized view. Commerce is increasingly complex and the rate of change in commerce is only expected to accelerate,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough.“Pacvue empowers brands to uncover and act on new opportunities to drive profitability, incremental sales and market share growth. By continuing to enhance its platform, the company takes integrating cross-platform management to a new level of advanced automation and analytics.”

Innovation is core to Pacvue's mission. Pacvue was one of the first to build a suite of tools and services in the retail media space. Today, Pacvue and Helium 10 provide the most comprehensive retail media platform available in the market covering SMB to Enterprise customers.

Visit Pacvue.com to learn about its latest commerce solutions and recent company developments.

About Pacvue: Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company's first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue's enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit .

About MarTech Breakthrough: Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit .

