PIMCO Canada Launches ETF Series Of PIMCO Canadian Core Bond Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”) has launched the exchange-traded fund (ETF) series units (the“ETF Series Units”) of the PIMCO Canadian Core Fund (the“Fund”), a strategy that seeks total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent management, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of Canadian dollar fixed income of varying maturities. The Series Units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto (TSX) under the ticker symbol CORE when the opens this morning.



An initial tranche of 50,000 ETF Series Units of the Fund has been issued at $20 per Unit, and the Fund has closed its initial offering of the ETF Series Units. The Fund also offers traditional Mutual Fund Series.

“Higher interest rates globally have made bonds historically attractive and adding an ETF Series to PIMCO's Canadian Core Bond Fund gives investors more choice in how they can access PIMCO's time-tested investment strategy,” said Greg Tsagogeorgas, PIMCO Executive Vice President and Co-Head of PIMCO Canada.“Moreover, PIMCO believes the generational reset to higher bond yields in recent years makes fixed income compelling not just today, but also in the years to come.”

The same PIMCO Portfolio Manager team, which includes Vinayak Seshasayee, Executive Vice President and Marc Seidner, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer Non-traditional Strategies, has managed the PIMCO Canadian Core Bond Fund, formerly known as PIMCO Canadian Total Return Bond Fund, for more than four years.

For further information on PIMCO Canada and the PIMCO funds, please visit or call us at 1 866 341 3350 (416 368 3350 in Toronto).

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50+ years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,500+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

