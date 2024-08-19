The 23Rd Annual Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC Is Sunday, September 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-time GRAMMY ® Award-winning Zac Brown to headline post-run concert

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, September 29, nearly 40,000 people will participate in the 23rd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC .

The 5K course retraces the final footsteps of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller on September 11, 2001, from the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

This annual event pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, 23 NYPD officers, 37 PAPD officers, 3 court officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on that fateful day, as well as those who have lost their lives in the decades since to 9/11-related illnesses and the Global War on Terror.

Three-time GRAMMY ® Award-winning Southern rock group Zac Brown Band will headline the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC post-run concert on Vesey Street.

Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has sold over 30.5 million singles and 9.3 million albums, amassed over 11 billion catalog streams, and achieved 16 #1 radio singles, making them only the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. This year, the band continues to solidify their status as a powerhouse in the music industry with the upcoming release of their new single,“Two Blue Chairs and You,” dropping on Friday, August 23, while headlining numerous shows, including the inaugural“Cape Town Country” festival in Cape Town, South Africa, and wrapping up their dynamic performances on Kenny Chesney's SUN GOES DOWN Tour.

“Zac Brown Band has a long history of supporting America's veterans and active service members. We are grateful to have them join us at this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC, as we honor my brother and all those who were lost on September 11, 2001, and in the years since,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

Register now for the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC by visiting T2T.org .

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to“do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. VisitText> to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers onText> Facebook ,Text> X , andText> Instagram .

About Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY ® Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY ® Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles, 9.3 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 9 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

Attachment

Text>Zac Brown Band

CONTACT: Caroline Magyarits Tunnel to Towers Foundation ... JONESWORKS Zac Brown Band ...