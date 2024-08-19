عربي


Transactions Of Executives And Related Parties In NKT Shares


8/19/2024 9:16:18 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company Announcement

19 August 2024
Announcement No. 30

Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

According to the market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S CFO Line Andrea Fandrup's sale of NKT shares as per attached file.

Contact

Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / ...

Attachments

  • PMDR reporting - Line Andrea Fandrup
  • Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

