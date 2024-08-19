Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

According to the Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S CFO Line Andrea Fandrup's sale of NKT shares as per attached file.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.