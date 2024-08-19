Transactions Of Executives And Related Parties In NKT Shares
Date
8/19/2024 9:16:18 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company Announcement
19 August 2024
Announcement No. 30
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding NKT A/S CFO Line Andrea Fandrup's sale of NKT shares as per attached file.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / ...
Attachments
PMDR reporting - Line Andrea Fandrup
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
MENAFN19082024004107003653ID1108575466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.