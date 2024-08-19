Bank Of The Pacific Launches New Location In Lake Oswego, Oregon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABERDEEN, Wash., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- of the Pacific, a subsidiary of Pacific Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), has opened a new location in Lake Oswego, Oregon as of August 19, 2024. The new location serves primarily as a commercial center, while also offering expanded retail and consumer account services.



"We are excited to be opening a new permanent home in Lake Oswego for our commercial teams serving that and the greater Portland area. Earlier this year we opened temporary offices and already have new clients. Our permanent location will enable us to better serve this important market and its increased visibility will be congruent with the continued growth of our portfolios. We look forward to being a contributing member of the community,” said Walker Evans, Chief Lending Officer for Bank of the Pacific.

The new site includes an ITM, enabling cash and deposit services for existing and new customers. Bank of the Pacific customers will continue to have access to the bank's network of branch locations, as well as technology-based banking services such as mobile banking, remote deposit capture, Zelle, ATMs/ITMs, debit cards and online banking. The move will further optimize Bank of the Pacific's branch network and maximize the use of facilities, increasing the efficient and prudent management of the bank's capital resources.

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in Western Washington and Oregon. As of July 26, 2024, the Company had total assets of $1.1 billion and operated eighteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operates loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company's website at Member FDIC.

Contact:

Denise Portmann, President and CEO

(360) 533-8870