The report explores the biggest international soccer competition taking place in 2024. The report takes a look at the main commercial landscape of the competition, highlighting the main and sponsorship rights. It also goes into detail on the competitions position in social media and highlights other revenue streams such as ticket revenue.

The media rights market is estimated to be worth $1.485 billion at Euro 2024. The competition has 25 major partners, with a growing interest from Chinese and American based brands. The competition could generate as much as $299.63 million in ticket sales throughout the competitions 51 matches.

A comprehensive overview of the media rights market including estimated values for each major deal signed around the world. The growth of the media rights earnings for UEFA at the competition since 2000. A look at viewership numbers. The main sponsorship landscape of the competition. Breakdown of the kit supplier market at Euro 2024. Individual team sponsorship breakdown. Ticket Price breakdown. Estimated potential ticket revenue. Social Media facts. Player representation statistics.

Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight all the main commercial areas of Euro 2024. Includes are estimated values for both the sponsorship and media rights markets at the competition. It also differentiates the sponsorship landscape from a national team (federation) perspective, to understand which brands are sponsoring where.

Reasons to Buy

Euro 2024 is set to be the biggest soccer competition competed in this year. It is a big year of sport, with this competition the first of some big events this summer including the Copa America and Olympic Games. It is a comprehensive overview of the commercial landscape of the event.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Media Landscape

3. Tournament Sponsorship Landscape

4. Team Sponsorship Landscape

5. Team Kit Supplier Market

6. Individual Team Sponsorship

7. Attendances, Prize Money & Tickets

8. Social Media

9. Player Representation

10. Appendix

List of Tables



Media Rights value

Tournament Media Rights Overview

Tournament Sponsor Annual Values

Partnership history

Industry breakdown

Location breakdown

Team Sponsorship overview

Industries Involved

Most prominent Brands

Kit Supplier Market Breakdown

Individual Team Sponsor Breakdown

Capacities

Ticket Prices

Ticket Revenue

Prize Money

Social Media Breakdown Player Representation



