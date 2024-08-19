Asia-Pacific Retail Banking Report 2024: Key Financials, Competitive Landscape, And Drivers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Regional Report: Asia-Pacific 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the key financials, competitive landscape, and drivers of relationship depth in retail banking markets in Asia-Pacific

The report explores the Asia-Pacific retail banking sector from a comparative perspective, highlighting key similarities and differences across markets within the region. The largest banks in each market, among other useful banking related statistics (such as average net interest margin) are provided alongside macroeconomic forecasts to give a feel for the composition of a given country's economy and retail banking sector.

New Zealand and Australian customers have a strong preference for traditional banks due to local banks' long-established presence and robust reputations.

Singapore has a highly concentrated market, with local providers such as DBS, POSB, and OCBC dominating.

After a challenging 2020- 22, multiple Asia-Pacific economies are in the recovery period. With an influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) and growth in technology sectors, Southeast Asia is proving more resilient than other regional markets. With huge growth in the consumer market, the region is becoming increasingly lucrative to local and international banks. Market concentration is increasing in India as regulatory procedures become more stringent, leaving local banks with significant opportunity to excel in the market.

Keep up to date with the macroeconomic trends impacting the retail banking sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Understand where the best opportunities exist by comparing countries based on factors ranging from average net interest margin to market concentration. Develop an understanding of the differences between consumers' research methods, average tenure, and channel usage across different countries in the region.

1. Executive Summary

2. Financials

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Depth of Relationship

5. Engagement with Digital Banking

6. Customer Satisfaction

7. Appendix

DBS

POSB

OCBC

HSBC

Citibank

Standard Chartered

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ

State Bank of India

HDFC

Hana Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui

ANZ

Comm Bank

UOB

Bank Mandiri

Kasikornbank

CIMB Maybank

