NEW THEATRE COMPANY SEEKS NEW TALENT FOR PAID OPPORTUNITIES IN EAST DURHAM

(MENAFN- Pressat) A new theatre group coming to East Durham has invited local people to sign up for its 'exciting adventure'.

Ensemble 84, a pioneering theatre company based in Horden, is looking for people with or without experience on stage who have 'raw talent, commitment and a passion for theatre' to join its inaugural company.

Led by Mark Dornford-May, known for his multi-award-winning work with the South African-based Isango Ensemble. Inspired by the methods of Isango and the culture of County Durham Ensemble 84 is committed to creating world-class, touring theatre productions that reflect the communities of County Durham and resonate with audiences everywhere.

As part of the project, Horden Methodist Church is being transformed into a vibrant hub for theatrical innovation to provide a home for the new company, whose mission is to challenge the norms of theatre by spotlighting untapped talent and unheard voices from the North of England.

Mark, the Artistic Director, said, "Ensemble 84 aims to ignite hope, spark dialogue, and cultivate a sense of belonging within the community, just like we did in South Africa. We invite everyone to join us in this exciting adventure. We want raw talent, commitment, and a passion for theatre-no previous experience is required."

Ensemble 84 is seeking around 20 dedicated individuals to embark on a paid intensive 20+ week training programme from this autumn. Designed to accommodate other life commitments, the programme will run Tuesday to Friday, offering participants paid world-class drama training. The training will culminate in a new theatre production premiering in Spring 2025 in the North East, providing participants with a professional wage.

They are looking for performers of all ages (over 18) based in County Durham to apply for auditions. No formal qualifications or extensive experience in the performing arts are required. Auditions will be held at Horden Methodist Church from 19-23 September 2024.

There is also a series of open days coming up to learn more about this opportunity which can be found alongside the application form at

Ensemble 84 is one of eight initiatives within the Into the Light Programme in County Durham, aimed at driving long-lasting growth through creative collaboration. Over the next three years, Into the Light will cultivate talent, widen access to creative education, enhance skills, and break down barriers in the creative industries.