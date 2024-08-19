Army Veteran Alvin Hodges To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When trying to achieve a dream or goal, no matter how tough or insurmountable it seems, never giving up is the only way to find success. The most accomplished people are the movers, and shakers, do-gooders, and high achievers, who even through crushing circumstances, rise above, continue moving forward and positively impact the world for the better.

Alvin Hodges is one such individual. From humble beginnings, after the death of his mother, young Mr. Hodges was raised with five siblings by his beloved aunt and uncle. When he was only a Senior in High school, Mr. Hodges joined the U.S. Army on a Reserve Officer's Training Corp scholarship leading to his decades long distinguished military career.

Faced with his fair share of struggles and challenges, Alvin realized in the heart of those painful events, he was touched by God's richest blessings. Acknowledging that all good things come from the Lord our Savior, encouraged him to persevere with unwavering faith and wholehearted determination. Mr. Hodges enlisted in the military in 1984 as a lieutenant and was promoted to the rank of captain and major. During his tenure, he was stationed in Fort Benning, Fort Knox, Fort Riley, and Fort Stewart, and overseas in Iraq spending 28 days every month in the field as a tanker.

Exceptionally gifted and talented, Mr. Hodges graduated with a Bachelor of Science in history from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1984, a Master of Science in criminal justice from Troy University in 1989, and Doctor of Philosophy coursework from Walden University. After 25 years of service, due to a shoulder injury, Mr. Hodges retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

He is proud to have been honored with numerous accolades for his outstanding military service, including a Good Conduct Medal, an Overseas Service Medal, an Achievement Medal for Global War on Terrorism, a National Defense Service Medal, a Bronze Star Medal for Combat Operations, and a Combat Action Medal.

Today Mr. Hodges has remained actively involved in the industry as a subject matter expert and writer of military service content with Quora since 2018. He is currently hard at work on a tell all book titled "Perseverance" recounting his remarkable life's journey.

A lifetime member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he is also a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Shriners International. He is a firm believer in giving back through volunteer work in his community and generously donates to numerous organizations such as Goodwill and Feed the Hungry.

In order to truly be successful, Mr. Hodges says, we have to fail first. Setbacks and obstacles are actually amazing opportunities to learn and grow and embracing this philosophy are stepping stones to acquiring all our hopes and dreams. Living by that motto, he reassures us, that we too will find the path to happiness, abundance, richness, and love.

Always making God his highest priority has easily graced Mr. Hodges with countless blessings. By cultivating gratitude and putting the Lord first we will graciously fulfill our purpose and joyfully experience the wonderful life God has planned for us.

Close Up Radio will feature Alvin Hodges in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday August 21st at 10am EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday August 27th at 10am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook