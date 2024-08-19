'BEDRIDDEN & GUTTED TO MINDFUL: A Writer's Approach To Depression' Is Part Self-Discovery, Memoir, And Self-Help

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Does mind-numbing depression ruin your days? Find out what one author did to survive and thrive. Trigger Warning: child sexual abuse details.

Does mind-numbing depression ruin your days? Find out what one author did to survive and thrive. Trigger Warning: child sexual abuse details.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 19, 2024 -- Bedridden and Gutted to Mindful by Angela Grey is rooted in her Native American heritage. From the heart-wrenching tale of childhood foster care to the inherited strength from her grandmother and aunt, the author's journey is both unique and universally relatable. Her story is written like a memoir, with personal experiences that resonate deeply with readers. What sets this book apart is its holistic approach to well-being, incorporating mindfulness, biophilia, and a twelve-step program alongside traditional therapies. This comprehensive strategy offers a path to relief not only for those dealing with addiction but for anyone seeking improved mental health and inner peace. The story shows how one person can grow from human resilience. People will walk in the transformative journey from trauma to healing. Along the way, readers will find a profound exploration of survival, growth, and the indomitable human spirit.

The memoir's greatest strength lies in the author's insights and practical approach to healing. Angela Grey provides invaluable tools for readers, including positive self-talk techniques, goal-setting strategies, and methods for cultivating serenity and gratitude. Her insights on breaking the cycle of intergenerational trauma are particularly impactful, offering hope and empowerment to those grappling with inherited pain. Grey's writing style is accessible and engaging, making complex psychological concepts easy to understand and apply. The inclusion of checklists and thought-provoking questions for each topic allows readers to actively participate in their own healing process. Bedridden and Gutted to Mindful is an essential read for those on a journey of self-discovery and healing, offering both inspiration and practical guidance for transforming pain into personal growth. As a mental health professional, I highly recommend this book to clients and to those who wish to heal their inner brokenness.
- Reviewed by Cherubimaris Casino for Readers' Favorite

Bedridden and Gutted to Mindful by Angela Grey is a detailed account of her life. Most of her stepfathers are alcoholic and abusive, and Angela even gets molested at a very young age. Her mother is also an alcoholic, doesn't care about her children, and is mostly concerned about making her boyfriends happy. Despite being young, Angela has to take care of her siblings in the absence of a responsible guardian. Another thing that takes a huge toll on her is getting pregnant as a teenager and the subsequent birth of baby Ashley, who has numerous medical problems. Later on, after her baby is placed in foster care, Angela attends college and gets involved with an abusive guy, and together they have four children. How will things turn out for Angela?

Bedridden and Gutted to Mindful by Angela Grey took me on a rollercoaster of emotions as I read about the reservations and how they might have impacted the lives of many generations. Angela shows how trauma can be passed from generation to generation. I loved how she went into detail about her life, and I believe such courageous literature is a step in the right direction in bringing to light some issues and biases in society. The book is also thought-provoking and got me thinking about how children born from mixed marriages suffer by not being able to fit into either of the races. The narration was excellent, and readers will also appreciate Angela's efforts to address mental health issues. This was a great read, and I look forward to reading something else by Angela.
- Reviewed by Frank Mutuma for Readers' Favorite

