NAPOLEON DYNAMITE REUNION AND LIVESTREAM WATCHALONG SCREENING BRINGS TOGETHER BELOVED CHARACTERS FROM THE ICONIC COMEDY

Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Aaron Ruell (Kip), Shondrella Avery (Lafawnduh) and Trevor Snarr (Don) to livestream the with fans.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Aaron Ruell (Kip), Shondrella Avery (Lafawnduh) and Trevor Snarr (Don) to livestream the film with fans. #MillionTicketMission launched to make the Napoleon Dynamite livestream WatchAlong an“Internet Sensation.”As part of the ongoing 20th anniversary celebration of the release of NAPOLEON DYNAMITE, fans will be able to watch the iconic film in a livestream along with Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Aaron Ruell (Kip), Shondrella Avery (Lafawnduh) and Trevor Snarr (Don). With a special appearance by writer Jerusha Hess. In this first-of-its-kind livestreamed presentation, fans of the beloved film can watch along live with the stars as they reminisce about their experiences and behind-the-scenes stories while the entire movie plays. A live chat will enable fans to comment and ask questions. The livestream WatchAlong will be followed by a post-screening conversation.Event organizers are now rallying the internet to come together and support the #MillionTicketMission and make the Napoleon Dynamite WatchAlong screening an“Internet Sensation.” An Instagram Reel featuring beloved Napoleon Dynamite characters Kip and Lafawnduh parodying Olympic Breaking has gone viral amassing over 1.1 million views and counting. Inspired by the 2019 @world_record_egg challenge, the goal of this challenge is to sell one million tickets to the reunion and WatchAlong screening and make the event an“Internet Sensation.”Link to Instagram Reel:A portion of all proceeds will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer / LA Loves Alex's Lemonade.Cast Reunion video released on Instagram Reels and TikTok:The WatchAlong can be viewed on all popular browsers, phones and tablets. The event will last approximately 3 hours and is available in the US and Canada.Ticket Price: $15 USD.Tickets/Info. at

