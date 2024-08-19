Patricia And Roger Silverstein Host Diabetes Research Institute Foundation's Fourth Annual Hamptons Garden Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) in collaboration with the Silverstein Dream Foundation (SDF) held their Fourth Annual Hamptons Garden Gala to raise awareness and funds toward finding a cure for diabetes. The event was Hosted and Co-Chaired by Patricia and Roger Silverstein and held at their home in Water Mill, NY. Vice Chairs for the event included Sugie Bruttomesso, Carrie Packin, Abigail Pollak, Doug Donaldson, Brian Packin and Susan Shin.At the gala, Camillo Ricordi M.D., Director of the Cell Transplant Center and Director Emeritus of the Diabetes Research Institute shared some of the latest developments in the field of diabetes research. Gala guests were entertained with a live fashion show from designer Ese Azenabor, a luxury silent auction, and dancing under the stars with DJ Matthew Pollak. The live auction was conducted by Tonight Show Comedian Seth Herzog as auctioneer and emcee.The Media Partner for the event was Purist Magazine. Catering was provided by Peter Ambrose, wine by Sip Channé, AV provided by IAN-Audio. Discovery Sponsors Anna Kazanchyan, M.D. and Prem Lachman, M.D. from Saghmos Therapeutics. Research sponsors Federico Checo from Perfect Wellness and I am Human NY.Notable Attendees included: Patricia Silverstein, Roger Silverstein, Sugie Bruttomesso, Carrie Packin, Abigail Pollak, Doug Donaldson, Brian Packin, Susan Shin, Camillo Ricordi M.D., Seth Herzog, Ese Azenabor, Martin Shafiroff, Jean Shafiroff, Noreen Donovan, Jim Byrnes, Kavita Channe, Eric Ripert, Sandra Ripert, Maximilian Eicke, Irina Eicke, Andrea Greeven Douzet, Nitin Gambhir, Elena Ulansky, Lauren Smart, Geoff Smart.About the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF)The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate and committed to preventing and curing diabetes. Our mission – to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to advance critical research – is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to change the lives of people living with diabetes.The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research center and recognized world leader in the field. By working in close collaboration with cure-focused partners in real-time across the globe, we can accelerate the pace of discovery and ensure that the best ideas are quickly translated into actionable clinical research.DRI Foundation donors support researchers with funding necessary to initiate critical cure-focused research and better position our scientists to compete for additional research funding. Donor support is also an important source of bridge funding, which researchers utilize to cover funding gaps and to accelerate the translation of novel research into transformational therapies for patients. Private philanthropic support is the backbone of the DRI's ability to innovate. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch or call 800-321-3437.I: @diabetesresearch F: @DiabetesResearchInstituteFoundation | X/T: @Diabetes_DRI

