Sonoran Roots Named On Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List For The Second Year In A Row

- Michael O'BrienTEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On August 13, 2024, Inc. revealed that Sonoran Roots ranks #949 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“For the 2nd year in a row, we are extremely proud to be included on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America,” said Michael O'Brien, Sonoran Roots CEO.“Making the list one time was an honor and we are beyond excited to be again named to the list of honorees. Sonoran Roots has over 225 employees spread across our cultivation division, our extraction division, Canamo Concentrates, and our retail dispensary division, Ponderosa Dispensary, which now includes four locations in Arizona including Chandler, Flagstaff, Florence and Glendale. Our ability to sustain this growth shows the dedication of our employees, ownership and loyal customers, who have supported us as a locally owned and operated company in Arizona since our inception.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”In addition to being ranked #949 for all of America, Sonoran Roots achieved the #37 ranking for all companies in Arizona, as well as the #13 ranking for all companies in the Health Products category.“2024 is shaping up to be another big year for Sonoran Roots,” said O'Brien.“In addition to opening a new dispensary location, we recently launched a new division, Sonoran Roots Distribution, providing sales and distribution services to the Arizona cannabis community.”About Sonoran Roots:Sonoran Roots is a vertically integrated, craft cannabis company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. As an independent and locally owned company founded by Arizona natives, Sonoran Roots maintains a focus on producing high-quality, clean, and compliant cannabis products to its customers.The company owns and operates three cultivation facilities in Mesa and Tempe, a state-of-the-art extraction lab in Tempe, and retail dispensaries in Chandler, Florence, Flagstaff and Glendale. The company's family of brands is well-known in the Arizona cannabis market and includes:Canamo Concentrates, the extraction division of the company, with a broad lineup of products including concentrates and vape cartridges.Charlie's Premium Flower Cones, the pre-roll division of the company, producing both flower and infused pre-rolls using only premium Sonoran Roots flower, and providing toll processing services for other licensed operators.Ponderosa Dispensary, the retail division of the company, serving both medical patients and adult-use customers.Sonoran Roots, the cultivation division of the company, which supplies Ponderosa Dispensary and the Canamo extraction lab, sells wholesale flower products to other licensed dispensaries, and has collaborative partnerships with many respected operators in the AZ market.For more information, please check us out on Instagram @canamo_concentrates, @smokecharlies, @ponderosadispensary, and @sonoranroots_, or visit us on the web at .More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. 