Enrichly HR Introduces ICHRA OS The First, And Only, 'ICHRA Operating System' For Gas, Brokers, Peos, Payroll Providers

Ensures firms control the value stream, earn 100% of the commissions, and retain the Agent of Record (AoR) designation on the plan.

- Michael Pires. Co-Founder & CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enrichly HR, Inc. , an innovator in health insurance and healthcare engagement, today announced the latest release of their proprietary“ICHRA Operating System” ICHRA OS TM.Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) are quickly gaining momentum as the plan design of choice for savvy employers that recognize the opportunity to get out of the health insurance business, take control of their healthcare budgets, and save their employees money. The US Department of Labor estimates the adoption of ICHRAs will increase by 255% by 2025.ICHRA OS is purpose-built for insurance general agents (GAs), health insurance brokers/advisors, PEOs, and payroll providers to enable them to directly compete in the ICHRA + personalized benefits market. ICHRA OS provides these firms a meaningful competitive advantage as employers and their employees move toward individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements (ICHRAs).ICHRA OS provides a complete turn-key ICHRA + Personalized Benefits enablement platform to resellers and includes tools for sales enablement and plan quoting, benchmarking and analysis, ICHRA-specific CRM and employee communication, automated carrier premium payments, compliance document creation/management, and more!“We recognized that the market is flooded with direct ICHRA administration firms/ICHRA brokers and their rates are high, ranging typically from $15 to as much as $50 per employee per month (PEPM). We don't see those fees as reasonable or sustainable. We're built differently at Enrichly. and embrace the incredible value GAs, brokers and our other reseller partners offer employers so we decided rather than compete with them we will power them. This is why we built ICHRA OS, to enable our resellers to in-source their ICHRA offerings instead of outsourcing to their ICHRA administrator/broker competitors. Our model is simply better and ensures they control the value stream, earn 100% of the commissions, and retain the Agent of Record (AoR) designation on the health plan.” Michael Pires, Co-Founder & CEO.Enrichly's latest release comes at a pivotal time as brokers and advisors scramble to help employers and employees ward off the increasing costs of health insurance and anticipated double-digit premium increases for 2025.“GAs, brokers, payroll providers, and PEOs who want to control fees, enhance their firm's offerings, and own their ICHRA strategy in the market can launch Enrichly's ICHRA OS and be quoting and delivering ICHRA + Personalized Benefits solutions to their clients in less than 30 days. Best of all they can be doing it for as little as $3.00 per employee per month, that's a lot of money back in the reseller's pockets so this is a no-brainer and a game changer financially for these firms” Said Pires.Are you a GAs, broker, payroll provider, and PEO interested in putting their firm in the driver's seat for this coming plan year? Simply visit or email ....About Enrichly HR, Inc.Enrichly HR, Inc. provides technology and solutions to improve employee benefits programs and support health care, and wellness enablement for workforces across the United States. Our core solutions include; ICHRA OS - the leading ICHRA enablement technology and the ICHRA“operating system” for insurance brokers, general agencies, payroll providers, and PEOs and Enrichly Health –a comprehensive personalized employee benefits and wellness suite that employers provide their employees to help them personalize their total benefits experience and address everything they need in their physical, emotional/mental, and financial health and wellness.

