'Between Shadows And Lies' Is A YA Novel About A Teen Caretaker Of Her Siblings That Live In A Casino Records Warehouse

Loosely inspired by a true account of 4 young children who lived in a casino records warehouse while their mom worked in order to escape their alcoholic father.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Between Shadows and Lies by Angela Grey is a young adult narrative set against the backdrop of a tumultuous family dynamic. Inspired by actual events, the sheds light on the precarious lives of four siblings who must navigate the dangers posed by their alcoholic father while hiding out in a casino warehouse where their mother works. Hayden Chandler is a fifteen-year-old caught between typical teenage concerns and the heavy burden of family trauma. Grey deftly portrays the contrast between Hayden's once-simple summer plans-running races, attending festivals, and joining archeological digs-and the more sinister task of protecting her siblings from their volatile father.Between Shadows and Lies provides a vivid depiction of the struggles faced by children in abusive households. The emotional strain, the constant fear, and the pressure to shield others from harm are all palpable. Hayden emerges as a resilient protagonist, forced to grow up too quickly. Her story is poignant and relatable because of the balance between the weighty subject matter and Angela Grey's ability to capture the quieter moments of hope. While the narrative can sometimes feel heavy, given its serious themes, moments of lightness and determination prevent it from becoming overwhelming, making the story engaging and thought-provoking. The personal connection to real-life events lends authenticity to the story, grounding the more dramatic moments in the stark reality that many families face similar struggles. Grey's writing is so powerful that at times I'd forget I was reading fiction. I highly recommend this novel. It's worthy of more than five stars.- Reviewed by Carol Thompson for Readers' FavoriteInspired by real-life events, Angela Grey's Between Shadows and Lies is a tragic coming-of-age story that follows a fifteen-year-old teenager raised in a broken family. To the outside world, Hayden Chandler is just like any other teen, with friends and school keeping her busy. Little do they know that Hayden, the eldest of four siblings, has a complicated home life with an unhinged alcoholic for a father and a mother who struggles to make ends meet. Despite her mother's attempts, Hayden's father continues to make their life a living hell, to the extent that she has to take the kids on road trips when he threatens to be violent. After her friendship with a boy named Ethan comes to a tragic end, Hayden believes her father is gone for good. But things are not as they seem.Be ready for heartbreak with Between Shadows and Lies. This riveting drama will catch you unawares and rip your heart out when you're expecting it the least. Based on a true story, Angela Grey presents a terrifyingly realistic portrayal of domestic violence and mental illness that have wrecked many a family around the world. The narrative choice to use a teenager as the main POV is a masterstroke as it offers readers a window to see the way children perceive and react to situations of domestic violence in abusive homes. Grey's characters actually feel like real-life people, and it makes the story even more impactful and emotionally powerful. Honestly, the ending left me speechless. This is an emotional gut-punch of a novel and a must-read for readers who enjoy gripping stories highlighting relevant societal problems.- Reviewed by Pikasho Deka for Readers' FavoriteBuy this book here:Angela GreyShady Oak Press LLCemail us here ...Visit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstaTikTok @authorangelagreyOtherOther

