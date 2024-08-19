Maserati Mcxtrema Lands In North America: First Customer Delivery At Laguna Seca During Monterey Car Week

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Maserati's most powerful performance vehicle makes its North American track debut with a special first customer delivery at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Modena, Italy – August 18, 2024 – In a historic moment at Laguna Seca during the illustrious Monterey Car Week, Italian luxury performance brand Maserati delivered the first customer MCXtrema , its most powerful track-only super sports car, as part of a curated experience during the brand's Car Week activities. This milestone moment marked the first time MCXtrema has graced North American soil.

Maserati MCXtrema: A New Chapter in Performance Excellence

The Maserati MCXtrema, the Trident's 730-horsepower 'beast,' has returned to Monterey, this time on track for its final stop during the Monterey Car Week tour. Intended to break the mold, the MCXtrema embodies Maserati DNA and the performance that defines every creation from the iconic Italian brand. With only 62 units produced globally, this limited-edition spectacle blends exquisite design with unparalleled racing dynamics.

This special occasion at Laguna Seca served as the V6 3.0L twin-turbo Nettuno race engine's debut in North America, where it was heard roaring to life and racing around the track for the first time. The MCXtrema underwent a series of rigorous tests, culminating with this delivery of the premier example in late summer 2024. Given its track-only nature, it was fitting that the first customer delivery occurred at one of the most famous circuits in the world during Monterey Car Week.

A Grand Debut During Monterey Car Week

Following its presence on the Maserati stand at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, this delivery moment was highlighted by the presence of Maserati Chief test driver Andrea Bertolini, renowned for his success in the GT class with four world titles aboard the legendary Maserati MC12.

Bertolini took the MCXtrema on its inaugural laps on the iconic Laguna Seca track, displaying the car's capabilities with its new owner beside him before handing over the keys for the first time. This ceremonial handover celebrated the car's remarkable journey from concept to reality, with Bertolini's pivotal role in its development through rigorous simulation testing.

'Seeing the MCXtrema come to life has been a rewarding journey. Maserati unveiled the concept here in Monterey just a year ago, and now, we're delivering the first one at Laguna Seca,” said Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse.”It's been a labour of love, with countless hours of hard work and dedication from our team. This car truly embodies the spirit of Maserati, combining the most advanced technology with our signature Italian craftsmanship. It's an honour to be part of this milestone and to share it with our passionate customers. Very much out of respect for our customers, confirming the ownership of the MCXtrema continues to be an exclusive selection process – from beginning to end. When we decided to develop one of the most powerful track only cars in Maserati's long history, we also wanted to identify the 62 unique individuals not as owners, but as custodians of a rich legacy.”



Crafted for Excellence

The Maserati MCXtrema showcases the pinnacle of automotive innovation, blending Italian craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. This track-only masterpiece is one of Maserati's most powerful performance cars, developed with extensive virtual analysis to ensure optimal performance. Approximately 200 hours were spent in the Maserati dynamic simulator, complemented by 1,000 hours of detailed virtual analysis across various simulations.

Built on four years of MC20 development and subsequent engine advancements, the Maserati MCXtrema excels in track performance. Designed by Maserati Centro Stile and 100% made in Italy, it merges beauty with functionality for superior aerodynamics and handling.

Exclusive MCXperience services

Maserati has decided to make the universe of MCXtrema owners even more distinctive with

MCXperience, a customer experience designed to offer a series of services reserved for the customers of the 'beast': an exclusive club for them to fully immerse themselves in the Maserati racing world, alongside professional drivers and the technicians at Maserati Corse Services.

MCXperience also offers the Concierge service for access to on-track experiences, as well as the MCXtrema Racing kit, designed for drivers by Maserati Centro Stile togheter with Sparco, a global leader in motorsport technical clothing and equipment, for them to feel like real racers in the MCXtrema.