Visiox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Transformative Merger With Ocuvex Therpeutics, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ocuvex Therapeutics, Inc. a privately held ophthalmic company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for glaucoma and other disorders. Ocuvex boasts a robust pipeline of near-term ophthalmic medicines. The strategic combination is set to position the newly combined entity as an emerging leader in the eye care sector with an exciting portfolio of ophthalmic medicines.

Visiox's innovative products, including OMLONTI® (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution), PDP-716 (brimonidine) 0.35%, and SDN-037 (difluprednate) 0.04%, will grow Ocuvex's market presence and accelerate the commercialization of these promising therapeutics. Going forward, the company will operate under the Ocuvex name, building on Visiox's commitment to disrupting the ophthalmic market through high-level collaboration with eye care professionals.

"The combination of Visiox and Ocuvex makes for a perfect match," said Ryan S. Bleeks, Chief Executive Officer of Visiox. "We have reached significant milestones with our products and Ocuvex is in a great position to take these advancements forward and bring them to market faster and emerge as a future leader in eye care."



About Visiox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Visiox is a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options. Each day is an opportunity for Visiox to disrupt and revolutionize the current market to maximize patient and physician satisfaction.

OMLONTI®

(omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution) 0.002% is a relatively selective prostaglandin E2 (EP2) receptor agonist, indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

PDP-716 (brimonidine) 0.35% is a once daily brimonidine with TearActTM

technology for glaucoma expected to launch in early 2025. TearActTM

is a patented technology that involves the use of

resin microparticles in a complex suspension form to improve the dosing frequency from TID to QD, prolonging the release of drug by reducing the immediate exposure and providing a slow, consistent, and sustained exposure. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world, including over 3 million Americans. Half of these patients are unaware they have glaucoma.1

SDN-037 (difluprednate) 0.04% is a twice daily topical difluprednate corticosteroid utilizing TJMTM

(Tight Junction Modulation) micellar platform that involves micelles to modulate the tight junctions (TJs) providing powerful post-surgical control of inflammation in a clear solution enabling convenient dosing with a proven active ingredient. SDN-037 is expected to launch mid-2025. Cataract extraction is the most frequently performed eye surgery in the U.S., accounting for 70% of all ocular surgeries. Over 50 million Americans are projected to have cataracts by 2050.2

PDP-716, SDN-037, TearActä, and TJMTM delivery technology were licensed by Visiox from Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. For more information, please visit Visiox Pharma

or LinkedIn .

The Eye Diseases Prevalence Research Group, ArchOphthalmol. 2004; Prevent Blindness AmericaOcular Surgery Procedures: Market Scope, 2019

