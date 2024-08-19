Empowering Minds And Healing Hearts: Dalia Halabi's Mission To Foster Mental Wellness In The Arab American Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The presence of Arab Americans in the United States has long enriched the country's cultural and historical tapestry. However, despite their significant contributions, many continue to face negative stereotypes and discrimination. In this challenging social climate, Dalia Halabi, a distinguished Lebanese American specialist in mental wellness, stands out as a beacon of hope and resilience.

Dalia Halabi

With a Master of Science in Applied Psychology, Dalia Halabi has built an impressive career dedicated to promoting mental wellness, particularly among Arab Americans. Her multifaceted approach to therapy and counseling stems from her quest for a more effective and compassionate way to facilitate healing.

"I have a Master of Science in Applied Psychology, and while my graduate studies gave me a great framework for counseling practice, I always felt something was missing," says Halabi. "I didn't resonate with the fact that many therapeutic approaches required clients to 'open the wound' repeatedly, so I wanted to learn more efficient ways to facilitate healing."

Her areas of experience include:



Life Coaching

Personal Breakthrough Experience Coaching

Hypnotherapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Mindfulness

Inner Child Healing/Parts Work

Healing Trauma

Reiki Healer (all levels)

Theta Healing Instructor and Healer

Access Bars Practitioner

Yoga Teacher Employee Performance Coach

Dalia Halabi's mission is twofold: to create an inclusive space for individuals of diverse cultural, gender, and sexual identities to heal, transform, and self-actualize, and to make mental health tools and resources

more accessible. To achieve this, she offers free worksheets monthly and actively engages with a wider audience through social media content , empowering her clients with the education and insights they need to tap into their full potential in a gender-affirming and culturally aware approach.

Dalia Halabi's dedication to mental wellness and her innovative approach are critical at a time when mental health challenges are increasingly prevalent. By offering a culturally sensitive and comprehensive healing framework, she not only supports the Arab American community but also sets a powerful example of empathy and resilience for all.

About Dalia Halabi:

Dalia Halabi is a Lebanese American mental wellness specialist with a Master of Science in Applied Psychology. She is an IFC-accredited Life Coach, Neurolinguistic Programmer, Hypnotherapist, energy healer, and Bodywork and Breathwork practitioner. Her mission is to provide inclusive and accessible mental health resources, fostering an environment of healing and self-actualization for people of all backgrounds. Discover her wealth of mental healing content on Instagram

and YouTube .

