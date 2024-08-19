NCMA Announces Addition Of Chief Operating Officer Brian A. Weiss

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

(NCMA) is proud to announce the appointment of Brian A. Weiss, MBA, CAE, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores NCMA's commitment to supporting its growing membership and fostering a robust community of over 100,000 global individuals dedicated to the contract management profession.

As COO, he will oversee NCMA's operational strategies and implementation, ensuring alignment with the association's mission to advance the contract management profession. His leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation, enhancing member services, and supporting the association's continued global growth and success.

"We are excited to welcome Brian Weiss as our Chief Operating Officer," said Kraig Conrad, NCMA's Chief Executive Officer. "Brian's exceptional leadership skills and his proven ability to drive strategic initiatives make him an invaluable asset to our team. His experience and vision will help propel NCMA to new heights as we continue to serve our members and the broader contract management community."

Mr. Weiss brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record of driving business and revenue growth, operational excellence, and business transformation. He joins NCMA from the American Management Association (AMA), where he served as Vice President of Enterprise Business Growth. His previous roles include Chief Strategy Officer at the Risk Management Association (RMA) and over a decade on the Executive Team at the Project Management Institute. All previously held positions and efforts resulted in a substantial increase in certification, professional development and membership revenues, as well as a significant growth in global chapters and volunteer engagement.

He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Joseph's University and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Tulane University. He is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and has completed advanced executive education programs at Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School.

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) – – is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in the field of contract management.



Media Contact:

Holly DeHesa

281-865-3296

[email protected]

