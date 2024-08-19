Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens Third Illinois Location In Peoria

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-time franchise owners Alison and Matt Unkovich welcome the community to Peoria's first year-round, indoor swim school for children

Peoria, IL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School , the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce that its newest Illinois facility is now open in the city of Peoria. This 7,500-square-foot facility is located within a new development at 7713 N Orange Prairie Rd and will serve the families of Peoria and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots' curriculum has been used and trusted by swim instructors and parents for more than three decades. Today, the company teaches youth in 14 different countries. Aqua-Tots Swim School's high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe, fun and compassionate learning environment, where tots of all ages can understand and progress.

Lessons for every age and skill level are offered at a variety of times throughout the week for ultimate convenience. The company also offers parents the flexibility of choosing from three different class sizes (groups of four, two, or one) to accommodate the unique needs of each child. Through small class sizes, each student is able to receive personalized attention and instruction.

As Peoria's first year-round swim school, first-time franchise owners, Matt and Alison Unkovich, are looking forward to helping young families put water safety first.

“Alison grew up competing on swim teams and I spent a lot of time in my youth on the lakes of Northern Michigan,” Matt said.“We love the water and with four young children of our own, we understand how important it is for kids to learn how to swim safely and confidently. Our year-round lessons allow swimmers to build and retain their skills throughout the colder months, so year after year, they are prepared and ready for a summer full of fun water adventures ahead.”

Aqua-Tots Peoria features a 56-foot-long, 90-degree pool with an expansive, wrap-around glass viewing space on three sides. Here parents can sit back and relax while watching their child's progress from cozy red armchairs.

With 14 swim zones and a spacious lobby, there is plenty of space for parents and classes to spread out. Families are invited to use the facility's fully stocked vanity and 12 changing rooms to get ready before and after class.

Families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Follow their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/peoria/ or call 309-570-1300.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 160 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

###

Attachment

Aqua-Tots Peoria

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim School 480-621-3226 ...