Matt Hagan Rebel Light Funny Car Reaches Finals At Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brainerd, MN, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), the creator of American Rebel Beer ( ) and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, celebrated reaching the finals as the primary sponsor of Matt Hagan's Dodge SRT Hellcat Funny Car at this past weekend's Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Reaching the finals is the next best thing to winning it all, and American Rebel got plenty of exposure during the FOX broadcast as the Rebel Light car ran four races in the television window and Matt Hagan was very gracious during his post-race interviews, thanking American Rebel and American Rebel CEO Andy Ross for their support. American Rebel also got great coverage on FS1 for the Qualifying Shows on Friday and Sunday and Saturday's 2Fast2Tasty Challenge. There will also be multiple re-airings of the entire weekend through Thursday, August 22.



“I was really happy to have Andy Ross from American Rebel out here this weekend,” said Matt Hagan ( ).“It's a great opportunity for him to continue and grow his brand. He's a great guy and it's nice having him around. He's been to four races and we've advanced to the finals in each of them and won two of those. We need to keep getting him out to the track. My guys did a great job this weekend. This just continues to show that we can work through a lot of adversity during the weekend. We haven't been qualifying the greatest, but we seem to really race well on Sundays. Thank you to Andy Ross for all he has done to support us.”

“The Matt Hagan Rebel Light Funny Car didn't qualify well this weekend, but Matt and the entire team showed up to race today,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross.“Matt was aggressive off the line and his driving skill and the hard work of Dickie Venables's crew got him through the first round, the quarters, the semis and all the way to the finals. It is such an honor to pair American Rebel Beer with a champion like Matt Hagan and the Tony Stewart Racing Team.”

During the NHRA's Mission 2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, some Andy Ross music was featured prior to Matt Hagan's run against Ron Capps. Andy wrote and recorded a theme song for Matt Hagan that made quite an impact. Andy even got a shout out from the FOX sports commentators.

“It's overwhelming how many people want to know where to get Rebel Light,” said Andy Ross.“It's a testament to the power of NHRA and Matt Hagan and Tony Stewart Racing. It's a perfect match.”

American Rebel Light Lager, a premium domestic light lager, not a craft beer, is currently available at Tony Stewart's Eldora Speedway ( ), the World's Greatest Dirt Track, and in several states with many more coming on soon. For more information on the availability of American Rebel Light Lager, go to AmericanRebelBeer.com and use the store locator feature and sign up for email updates alerting you to when the beer will be available in your area.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and . For investor information, visit /investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the“Company,” "American Rebel,”“we,”“our” or“us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual receipt of funds under capital-raising efforts, effects of the capital-raising efforts on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the capital-raising efforts, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

