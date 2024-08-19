Xtreme One Entertainment Launches Shareholder Perks Program In Partnership With Tiicker

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verified XONI retail investors can own a piece of the fast-growing MMA league and get XFC-exclusive merchandise, event discounts, free PPV, VIP access and more

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) today announced a shareholder perks partnership with shareholder loyalty leader TiiCKER.



Mixed martial arts fans and retail investors alike deserve unique rewards for their loyalty. Starting today they will get them thanks to a new agreement between Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (xtremeone.com ) and TiiCKER, the world's first and largest verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform. )

Xtreme One produces dynamic live entertainment and sports and, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, holds the exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) worldwide )

“These new shareholder perks are the first of their kind from any publicly traded sports company and represent the latest way Xtreme One Entertainment is going above and beyond for its growing fanbase,” said Chris Defendis, president of Xtreme One.“There are few audiences more loyal than those who pack MMA events, and we're fired up to partner with TiiCKER to help our fans become shareholders and show shareholders all the reasons to become fans.”

The Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program will give retail investors holding Xtreme One stock access to exclusive perks from the XFC brand, which hosts MMA events both internationally and across the U.S.

Launch perks include:



50% Off General Admission Tickets to XFC Events including the upcoming 'XFC 51: Evolution ,' a live MMA event taking place on September 27, 2024, at the Baird Center in Milwaukee

25% Off Ringside Tickets to XFC Events 50% Off Fan & Shareholder Swag Store offering XFC-branded Yeti Ramblers (Tii:YETI ), Nike (Tii:NKE ) apparel, exclusive shareholder merchandise, and much more



XONI also intends to host investor-only events, CEO fireside chats, rewards for fight views through media partners such as TrillerTV, and other VIP experiences for its retail investors.

“We're thrilled to be trailblazing an exciting relationship between investors and fans through TiiCKER's partnership with Xtreme One,” said Sarah Smith, chief growth officer of TiiCKER.“We view this initiative not only has an opportunity to enhance shareholder engagement for Xtreme One Entertainment, but also to add a dynamic energy to the MMA community by creating a unique bond between those who love the sport and those who invest in it.”

Xtreme One offers media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing with a particular focus on the extreme and combat sports industries. The company recently relaunched its XFC brand for XFC 50 and XFC Grand Prix II, live MMA events showcasing highly anticipated fight cards of both veteran and up-and-coming professional fighters.

Industry-leading shareholder loyalty platform TiiCKER invented verified shareholder perks as an empowering tool for retail investors to engage with the brands they own and love. Through verified perks, TiiCKER also offers public companies direct-to-shareholder marketing and currently partners with other media and entertainment companies such as movie studio Lionsgate (Tii:LGF ) and sports-first live TV streaming platform Fubo (Tii:FUBO ), as well as kitchen and laundry appliances company Whirlpool (Tii:WHR ) and nutrition and fitness platform Beachbody (Tii: BODI ).

For more information on Xtreme One and its shareholder perks program, visit:

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide. The XFC has produced over 50 televised professional MMA fights in the U.S. and Latin America since 2006 and was relaunched in 2024 by the new management team and world-class Board at Xtreme One. XFC fights are streamed live on Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms. For more information, visit or .

About TiiCKER

Fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they own and love. For America's more than 100 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, CEO and company-access events for retail investors, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime ValueTM. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a winner of the 2024 American Business Awards® Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year, a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and a winner in the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's lack of history of operating profitability, the need to raise significant capital to fund operations and growth, uncertainty concerning the transition of the Company's business model, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of the Company's sports and entertainment marketing offerings, competition and the ability to develop or license intellectual property that is critical to the Company's business, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

