Modelops Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$70.07 Billion By 2032, Expanding At 38.3% CAGR | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

Global ModelOps market size was at USD 3.79 billion in 2023. The is anticipated to reach USD 70.07 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period of 2024 - 2032.

What Is ModelOPs?

ModelOPs or model operations facilitate the implementation and management of the complete life cycle of artificial intelligence (AI) and decision models, including machine learning (ML), knowledge graphs, optimization, natural language processing (NLP), rules, and agents. At the enterprise level, the integration of AI techniques and machine learning needs operationalization in order to reduce manual effort and streamline the operational process of models. This is where the ModelOps framework plays a key role, making an enterprise a true enterprise AI organization.

In addition to orchestrating the models in production, ModelOps also evaluates and updates the final application as per the set of governance rules, covering both technical and business key performance indicators (KPI's). Overall, the model operations accelerate deployment and mitigate model drift, enabling easier monitoring and governing of onboard processes.

