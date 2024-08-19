Pune News: Woman Deplaned For 'Assaulting' Two Co-Passengers, CISF Officer At Lohegaon Airport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune news: A woman was deplaned for allegedly assaulting two co-passengers and a CISF constable during the boarding process at Pune's Lohegaon airport on Saturday.

According to a report by the Times of India, the two the woman attacked were a brother and sister who were sitting in their allotted seats. The crew members intervened, and two CISF constables, Priyanka Reddy and Sonika Pal, were sent to assist and take charge as the situation escalated.

While the situation was expected to calm down upon the CISF constable's arrival, things escalated further as the woman in question became increasingly aggressive. In her rage, the woman started to slap and bite constable Priyanka Reddy, the report mentioned.

Eventually, the constables restrained the woman and escorted her and her husband off the flight. They handed her over to the airport police, and a case was registered against her.

According to the TOI report, senior inspector Ajay Sankeshwari said the woman was let go but with a notice to comply with the investigation. He also said the airline staff and CISF personnel had given their statements, and the co-passengers who were assaulted would record their statements later.

'Woman in extreme state of distress'

A CISF officer told TOI that the woman seemed to be in“extreme distress due to a personal emergency." Following her verbal duel with the co-passengers, the pilot refused to fly and called upon the forces to seek their help, said the CISF officer.

"After her altercation with the co-passengers, the pilot refused to fly with her, prompting the airline to seek our help as she grew more violent,” said the CISF officer, according to the Times Of India.

The woman has not commented on the situation since then. She was a homemaker, and her husband was a software engineer. The two were headed to Delhi to attend a funeral.