Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Seeks Protection From Arrest, Approaches Calcutta HC

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor murder case: Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, the Trinamool (TMC) MP on Monday reportedly approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection from arrest in connection with the rape and murder case of a junior doctor. This comes a day after Kolkata issued a notice summoning the TMC MP to appear before Lalbazar Police Headquarters on Sunday for demanding custodial interrogation of the Police Commissioner and previous principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Sunday, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy took to social X (formerly Twitter) and stated,“CBI must act fairly . Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak.”





| Kolkata rape case LIVE: Sandip Ghosh in for questioning for 4th day

Questioning the demolition work on the fourth floor of the State-run hospital, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP sought answers on who patronised the civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who was arrested in connection with the rape and murder case. The alleged sexual assault and murder took place on August 9.

| Kolkata rape: Autopsy report reveals 14 extensive injuries over body

In another post on X, later in the day, the Rajya Sabha MP appealed to all football and sports lovers to protest unitedly against the arbitrary arrests of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal football clubs' supporters condemning the rape and murder case. He called for peaceful and democratic protest.

Apart from summoning the Rajya Sabha MP, the Kolkata police also summoned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and issued notice to doctors who disclosed the identity of the victim, The Hindu reported.

| Kolkata rape case: Ex-principal in CBI glare, ex-colleagues' allegations

The police crackdown did not end there Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Meenakshi Mukherjee and other leaders of youth outfit of the Communist Party of India (CPIM) also received notices. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that flags of the DYFI were present on the hospital premises when it was vandalised in the early hours of August 15,

The Hindu reported.

| Kolkata rape: Autopsy report reveals 14 extensive injuries over body

“No one from the police force called up the parents to say that their daughter died by suicide,” The Hindu quoted Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal as saying . The former principal of R G medical college Sandip Ghosh was interrogated by the CBI on Friday and Saturday.