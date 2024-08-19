Delisting Of JSC “Latvijas Gāze” Shares From The Baltic Secondary List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delisting of JSC“Latvijas Gāze” shares from the Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 19, 2024 to approve the application of AS“Latvijas Gāze” and to delist its bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100899, ticker GZE1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS“Latvijas Gāze” is set to August 23, 2024.

AS“Latvijas Gāze” on June 19, 2024 annual general meeting decided to delist Company's shares from the regulated market. The buyback offer to delist AS“Latvijas Gāze” shares from the regulated was made. After the offer AS“Latvijas Gāze” holds 5 553 shares, however, the voting rights of these shares cannot be exercised by virtue of Section 240 Paragraph seven of the Commercial Law.

Founded in 1991, the JSC“Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, the JSC“Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Sandra Joksta

phone + 371 67 374 369