Siblings Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Share Photos On Rakhi, Say 'Unbreakable Love...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rakhi 2024: leader. MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , took to social to wish the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year. He also shared a warm photo of himself with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra .

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rahul wrote,“Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister. May this thread of protection always keep your sacred relationship strong.”

Similarly, Priyanka, who is General Secretary for the Congress party, also posted on X, wishing all a“Happy Rakhi”, and speaking on the relationship between brother and sister.

“The relationship between a brother and a sister is like a flowerbed in which memories of different colors, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding,” she wrote.

“Brothers and sisters are companions in struggle, companions of memories and also boatmen of companionship. Happy Rakhi to all of you,” Priyanka added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X, to wish Indians on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

He posted,“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life.”

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is honoured by tying a sacred rakhi (thread) that depicts love, protection, and bonding of siblings.

The main theme of Rakhi is about the bond that symbolises protection and mutual respect among brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana.

Raksha Bandhan 2024 is being celebrated today, August 19. On this day, sisters also pray for the prosperity and health of their brothers.

Other rituals include the exchange of gifts, enjoying savoury dishes and sweets, and wearing traditional clothes.