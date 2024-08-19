Dental Student At Rohtak's PGIMS Accuses Doctor Of Kidnapping And Assault

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A dental student at the Post Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak has accused a resident doctor of kidnapping and assaulting her. The accused doctor is from the anatomy department.

A complaint was filed on Friday, August 16, after which the polic arrested the resident doctor and started the investigation. As per the dental student's allegations, the doctor kidnapped her from the medical institution and later took her to Ambala and Chandigarh. She was allegedly assaulted there, according to a report by India Today.

According to the victim's statement and the undergoing police investigation, there is no evidence of sexual harassment or rape as of now, the report said.

Rohtak police confirmed in a post on X that the first-year dental student from PGIMS lodged a complaint.

“Her (victim) statement was recorded in the presence of her family members and Legal Aid Counsel of the DLSA. An FIR was registered and the accused was immediately arrested. The victim has been medically examined and her statement has also been recorded before a Judicial Magistrate,” the post read.

The incident received notable attention after a video was released on X.

The victim also stated that the abuse has been going on for the last seven months. She also claimed that the resident doctor threatened to reduce her attendance if the incident was reported to the administration, the report said.

The report said a spokesperson from the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, confirmed that the resident doctor accused of kidnapping and assault has been expelled from the institution and is not allowed to enter the campus, according to a Times of India report. The resident doctor was identified as Maninder Kaushik, an MD anatomy resident doctor at PGIMS, the report said.

The case comes at a time when the entire country is witnessing protests by doctors and the medical community against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has sparked nationwide outrage.