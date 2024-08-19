'Rising Population A Challenge... Not Paid Attention To Since Emergency', Says Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy
Date
8/19/2024 9:01:17 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Sunday called rising population a major challenge for the country, saying Indians had not paid attention to population control since the Emergency period.
Murthy made the remark during the convocation ceremony of Motilal Nehru National Institute of technology in Prayagraj, where he was the chief guest. Also Read
| Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are banks closed on August 19 for Rakhi? See details here
"India faces significant challenges related to population , per capita land availability, and healthcare facilities," he said.
"Since the Emergency period, we Indians have not paid enough attention to population control. This poses a risk of making our country unsustainable. In comparison, countries such as the US, Brazil and China have far higher per capita land availability," he said. Also Read
| Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 'unbreakable love', share photos & wishes
Murthy also emphasised that a true professional's responsibility was to contribute to the nation's progress .
"This contribution depends on having high aspirations, dreaming big and working hard to turn those dreams into reality," the Infosys co-founder said.
"One generation must make many sacrifices to improve the lives of the next. My parents, siblings and teachers made significant sacrifices for my progress and my presence here as the chief guest is proof that their sacrifices were not in vain," he said. Also Read
| Ola trolled for '4th largest EV company' claim as fine print 'excludes China'
During the ceremony, 1,670 degrees were awarded. Postgraduate students received 34 gold medals while undergraduates received 13.
MENAFN19082024007365015876ID1108575305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.