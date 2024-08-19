Happy Raksha Bandhan: From PM Modi To BSF Jawans To Students - Here's How India Celebrated

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a few students tying 'rakhis' on his wrist to mark the day at his residence, 7, LKM in Delhi. Several other leaders celebrated the day in unique ways. Here's a quick glimpse of how India celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year:

1. Students tie 'Rakhi' to PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan

2. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla celebrated Raksha Bandhan with families of people who died of . Birla was in his constituency Kota and met women who had lost her family members, including brothers, of their families to COVID.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

4. Piyush Goyal celebrated with Pakistan Hindu women refugee s. Acording to news agency, women, with citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, tied rakhi to Goyal.

Women with CAA citizenship ties rakhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal as he celebrates Rakshabandhan, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

5. People from the transgender community tied 'Rakhi' to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Transgender activist and Member of ATHB (Association of Transgender/Hijra in Bengal) Ranjita Sinha said,“...We thank the Governor of West Bengal for inviting us on the festival of Raksha Bandhan...He assured us that the transgender community will also be provided security.”

Medical students tie 'rakhi' to the wrist of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

6. President Droupadi Murmu met students of government schools from different states at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jayant Chaudhary were also present.

President Droupadi Murmu

celebrated the festival with women and children on Monday. On this occasion, women and children tied Rakhis and offered sweets to the personnel.