Jammu And Kashmir: CRPF Inspector Killed In Terror Attack In Udhampur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A CRPF inspector was martyred on 19 August when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, reported PTI quoting officials.

The officials stated that along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police, the CRPF was fired upon by terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh.

In the exchange of fire, an inspector of the Central Reserve Force (CRPF) belonging to the 187th battalion was hit by a bullet, following which he succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

In the face of strong retaliation by the joint patrolling party, the terrorists fled the scene.

The official added that reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search operation has been launched by the security forces to track down and neutralise the militants. In the meantime, the area has been cordoned off.

With agency inputs.

More to come...