Former Man United Namesake Manchester 62 Makes Football History Yet Again

- Micheal MonsourGIBRALTAR, UNITED KINGDOM, GIBRALTAR, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wonder Lab Films announced a landmark deal to exclusively broadcast Manchester 62 FC's matches on Triple B Media's Sportstak Channel, available on multiple leading streaming platforms including DAZN , Sling TV, Fubo TV, Distro TV, and StreamStak.This strategic partnership is the first of it's kind for the European football club, who first made history last year when they became the first professional football club to have all 10 outfield player's wear protective headgear in a football match. The club made history yet again on two fronts this past Friday, as the first European football club to have their matches broadcasted globally, as well as becoming the first professional football club to have all 11 players wear protective headgear on the pitch.Manchester 62 Football Club owner and leading advocate in the fight against CTE in the world's most popular sport had this to say about the historic broadcast deal for his club, and the fact his club has set the bar yet again in the fight to promote awareness for CTE in the beautiful game:"The journey of Manchester 62 over the past three seasons has been met with many challenges, but we pride ourselves in our ability to face those challenges head on. The football world has embraced the story of Manchester 62 and our mission to make an impact both on and off the pitch with our commitment to concussion safety and providing awareness and research in the fight against CTE in football. This mission has now taken another historic step in the right direction. Friday night because of this historic broadcast deal with Triple B Media, the world was able to witness 11 players wearing protective headgear for the first time in football history."The spotlight shone on Manchester 62 FC, which had gained international recognition for its proactive stance on player safety. Notably, all Manchester 62 FC players wore protective headbands during matches, emphasizing the club's dedication to concussion safety and setting a precedent in football health standards.This partnership underscored Wonder Lab Films' commitment to enhancing the visibility of Manchester 62 FC on the world stage. By leveraging the extensive reach of platforms like DAZN and StreamStak, Wonder Lab Films aims to connect with millions of sports enthusiasts and provide them with direct access to Manchester 62 FC's thrilling football action.Wonder Lab Films founder and Manchester 62 FC president Michael Anton Monsour expressed his enthusiasm about the historic broadcast agreement, stating:“This partnership marks a monumental step in bringing the vibrant and passionate world of Manchester 62 FC to a global audience. The mission of Manchester 62 to be a club that not only focuses on becoming champions on the pitch, but also through the Man 62 player's commitment to wearing protective headbands that provide awareness and research data on the dangers of CTE in the world's most played sport.” - Manchester 62 FC President Michael MonsourManchester 62 FC's matches will be accessible to a vast international audience through the following platforms:DAZNAvailable worldwide, including:United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, JapanStreamStakWorldwide (except certain Asian territories)DistroTV:North America, South America, Europe, Parts of AsiaSling TV:USAFubo TV:USA

