Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal Plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; Dressed In Period Armour, Faces Armed Soldiers

The teaser for Chhaava, which stars Vicky Kaushal as the heroic Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is expected to be released today, August 19. The teaser was revealed before to the release of Stree 2, and it has already sparked excitement among fans. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to release the first poster for the highly anticipated flick. Chhaava was directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films.

The poster's composition is dramatic and powerful, as seen from the top down. As seen from above, the heroic Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj stands alone in the centre of a vast gathering of armed troops. His dress is typical: a white angrakha. He raises two swords to prepare for a fight. Soldiers wearing antique armour and helmets hold swords and shields.



In the caption, Vicky wrote,“Unbowed. Unbroken. Unconquerable. The courage to defy an empire. #Chhaava Teaser Out In 1 Hour! The Warrior Roars... on 6th December 2024.”

The trailer, which was screened before Stree 2, depicts fierce war sequences with Vicky Kaushal in a dominating role as the Maratha monarch. Though there may be similarities to Ranveer Singh's portrayal in Bajirao Mastani, Vicky's acting strives to be unique.

In Chhava, he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The picture, which wrapped production earlier this year, is due to be released on December 6 and has already generated a lot of buzz.

Chhava is a historical play based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal will play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the oldest son of the Maratha empire's founder. Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale in the film. The film also has prominent parts for Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. According to Pinkvilla, actor Neil Bhoopalam has also been cast as a Mughal royal in the film.