Kolkata Horror: Autopsy Confirms 14 Injuries, Forceful Penetration, Strangulation As Cause Of Death & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The autopsy report of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor from Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed shocking details of her brutal rape and murder, confirming the horrifying nature of the crime.

According to an India Today report, the victim sustained over 14 injuries across her body, including severe trauma to her head, face, neck, arms, and genitals. These findings underscore the brutality of the assault. The cause of death was identified as manual strangulation due to smothering, with clear signs of sexual assault, including evidence of forceful penetration.

A white, thick, viscid liquid was found inside the victim's genitalia, further corroborating the assault. The autopsy also recorded severe injuries to the victim's nose, right jaw, left arm, and shoulder, indicating a violent struggle before she was overpowered. Additional findings included hemorrhaging in the lungs and the presence of blood clots, signaling extreme physical trauma.

The report further stated that the postmortem report confirmed the manner of death was ruled as homicide.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, leading to protests and disruptions in healthcare services, particularly in West Bengal and Delhi. Junior doctors in various states have been off duty, demanding justice for the victim and enhanced security measures for healthcare workers.

The Supreme Court of India on Sunday took taken suo motu cognizance of the case, scheduling a hearing on August 20. A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will address the matter, titled "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue."

As the investigation progresses, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding his phone calls before and after the incident. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, and two renowned doctors, Dr. Kunal Sarkar and Dr. Subarna Goswami, for allegedly spreading rumors and disclosing the identity of the victim.

The victim's grieving parents have criticized the West Bengal government for allegedly attempting to suppress the public outcry. They have also expressed concerns about the handling of their daughter's body, alleging discrepancies in its condition from when it was found at the crime scene.

The incident has led to widespread protests, with junior doctors across West Bengal continuing their strike for the tenth consecutive day. In Delhi, resident doctors at several government hospitals have also extended their strike, demanding a central law for the protection of healthcare workers.

In response to the outcry, the West Bengal government has announced measures to enhance the safety of women in workplaces, particularly in state-run hospitals, including the introduction of CCTV-monitored 'safe zones.'

The Union Home Ministry has directed state police forces to monitor the law and order situation closely, providing situation reports every two hours amid the ongoing protests.

As the investigation continues, the nation remains gripped by the horror of this brutal crime, with calls for justice and improved safety measures for healthcare professionals growing louder.