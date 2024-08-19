TMC Vs TMC Twist To Kolkata Horror: Internal Strife Comes To Fore, Abhishek Banerjee's Silence Raises Eyebrows

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has not only sparked widespread protests from medical professionals across the country but has also uncovered significant internal discord within the Trinamool (TMC). The controversy surrounding the case has evolved into a drama, exposing deep-seated differences within the party and raising questions about the role and leadership of Abhishek Banerjee.

The tragic incident, which occurred on August 9, initially reported as a suicide, has led to a dramatic escalation in political and public discourse. The TMC's response to the situation has highlighted a growing divide within its ranks, with prominent leaders publicly clashing over the handling of the case and the party's stance.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's demands

Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct custodial interrogations of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and former R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh. This demand comes amid allegations of rape and murder surrounding the death of a woman doctor on August 9, which was initially reported as a suicide.

Roy's call for a deeper investigation centers on inconsistencies in the handling of the case. According to reports, the victim's parents were informed via phone on the morning of August 9 about their daughter's alleged suicide at her workplace. However, Police Commissioner Goyal has claimed that no police member had communicated this suicide narrative to the parents.

Adding to the controversy, Ghosh, the former principal, underwent extended CBI interrogation over the weekend. Roy has raised concerns about several aspects of the case, including the expedited demolition of the fourth-floor seminar hall at the hospital where the crime reportedly occurred, and the connections of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer arrested in connection with the case.

Roy has voiced his concerns on social media, emphasizing the need for a thorough and impartial investigation.“CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of the Ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is essential to uncover who and why the suicide story was floated,” he stated. He also questioned the investigative process, citing delays such as the use of a sniffer dog three days after the incident.

In a dramatic move, the Kolkata Police summoned Roy on Sunday, hours after he called for a CBI inquiry. The police have also issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two prominent doctors for allegedly spreading rumors and disclosing the victim's identity. Roy's subsequent petition to the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeks protection from arrest, further intensifying the political storm.

Kunal Ghosh's opposition and party dynamics

In response to Roy's demands, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh defended Police Commissioner Goyal, praising his diligence in the case.“His (Roy's) protest against the crime is justified, but I strongly oppose his demands,” Ghosh remarked.

The Congress party supported Roy's stance, with state spokesperson Saumya Aich Roy thanking him for his efforts despite his affiliation with the ruling party. Similarly, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty echoed appreciation for Roy's initiative, noting that the Left party had been advocating for similar actions for some time.

Ghosh's opposition highlights the internal conflict within the TMC, as different factions vie for control and influence over the party's response to the crisis. The public rift between Roy and Ghosh underscores a deepening divide within the TMC leadership, with each side presenting conflicting narratives about the party's response and responsibilities.

Where is Abhishek Banerjee?

Amidst the turmoil, Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the TMC, has faced scrutiny for his perceived silence and limited involvement in day-to-day party activities during the current political crisis. His absence from a key rally led by TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, where the demand for the death penalty for the accused was prominently voiced, has further fueled speculation about his role and the state of the party.

Reports suggest that Banerjee's relative silence and limited engagement in party affairs have contributed to the perception of disarray within the TMC. News18 has reported that Banerjee's advocacy for the removal of underperforming members following poor election results in urban areas has exacerbated tensions within the party. His vocal presence in Parliament and his constituency contrasts with his muted activity within the party, raising questions about his commitment and leadership.

The day following the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of August 14, Abhishek Banerjee took to X, calling on the administration to apprehend the culprits.

“The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits. As a public representative, I just spoke with @CPKolkata, urging him to ensure that every individual responsible for today's violence is identified, held accountable, and made to face the law within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations. The demands of the protesting doctors are fair and justified. This is the minimum they should expect from the government. Their safety and security must be prioritized,” Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X.