Kerala: Pork Challenge Fundraiser For Landslide-Hit Wayanad Sparks Controversy; Islamic Scholars Slam DYFI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A controversy has erupted in Kerala over the 'pork challenges' being organized by the DYFI, the youth outfit of the CPM, with critics slamming the move as provocative and insensitive. After a false statement from a prominent Muslim religious figure denouncing the pork challenge circulated, authentic voices of concern are emerging, as some Islamic leaders are now openly expressing their objections to the challenge.

The primary objection is that many of those affected by the Wayanad landslide are from the Muslim community, making it inappropriate to raise funds for their benefit by selling pork, a food item considered forbidden in their faith.

Nasar Faizy Koodathai, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham's state secretary, criticized DYFI's pork challenge fundraiser, noting that many landslide victims consider pork taboo due to their religious beliefs. He argued that using other food options for fundraising would be more respectful and avoid causing unintended offense.



The DYFI's pork challenge has sparked intense online debates, with some users drawing parallels to beef challenges previously organized by political parties for charitable causes. While some social media users supported DYFI's decision, others vehemently opposed it, leading to a divided opinion on the matter.

DYFI's first pork challenge on August 10 in Rajapuram, Kasargod, raised a substantial amount of Rs. 1.25 lakhs. The follow-up event in Kothamangalam, near Kochi, on Saturday, also drew a strong response.