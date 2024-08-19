Bengaluru: AI Cameras Issuing Wrongful Fines Despite Wearing Seatbelts? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Bengaluru, AI cameras installed at traffic signals and along major roads, including the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, are designed to monitor traffic violations such as speeding and seatbelt use. These cameras are meant to function like vigilant eyes of the police, capturing infractions and automatically sending penalty challans to offenders. However, recent incidents reveal that these AI cameras are making significant errors, particularly with seatbelt violations.

A recent post on Reddit shared a troubling experience of a driver fined by an AI camera despite wearing a seatbelt. The driver's seatbelt was the same colour as his shirt, leading the camera to wrongly identify him as not wearing one. This error occurred twice, as shown in images from the camera, which were incorrectly used to issue two fines for the same alleged violation. The seatbelt's colour matched the driver's shirt, confusing the AI's detection system.

In India, most cars come with black seatbelts, but premium models often feature beige or lighter-coloured belts to match the car's interior. Unfortunately, the AI cameras seem ill-equipped to detect these variations, resulting in wrongful fines. This is not an isolated issue; similar problems have been reported in other states.

In Kerala, over 700 AI cameras were deployed to curb road accidents. However, they faced problems such as misreading registration numbers and confusing rivets or screws on number plates with zeroes. One notorious incident involved an AI camera incorrectly recording a bike's speed at 1240 mph, leading to a fine for not wearing a helmet, even though the biker was not at fault. This fine was eventually cancelled after further review.

The intent behind installing AI cameras is to automate traffic enforcement, reducing human error and increasing efficiency. These cameras are supposed to capture violations, which are then reviewed by officials before issuing fines. Despite their high-tech capabilities, the initial rollout faced several issues, leading to wrongful fines and administrative challenges. Authorities have since introduced additional oversight, with enforcement officers now verifying images before fines are issued.