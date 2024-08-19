Bengaluru: Service Disruption Along Green Line Metro From Tomorrow Due To Signalling Tests; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced significant service disruptions along Namma Metro's Green Line due to ongoing signalling tests for the extended route. Starting tomorrow, there will be variations in service between Nagasandra and Madavara. Commuters using this route should be aware of the changes and plan their accordingly.

Metro service will be suspended on these days between Peenya and Nagasandra stations:



- August 20, 23, and 30

- September 6 and 11

Train Service Adjustments

- August 24 The last train service from Nagasandra Metro Station towards Peenya Industry will depart at 10:00 PM, instead of the usual 11:05 PM.

- August 25 The first train service will start at 6:00 AM, delayed by an hour from the usual 5:00 AM.

For the route from Peenya Industry towards Silk Institute Metro Station:

- August 24: The last train service will leave at 11:12 PM.

- August 25: The first train will begin its service at 6:00 AM, instead of the usual 5:00 AM.

BMRCL clarified that there will be no changes to the Purple Line services, which will continue to operate as scheduled. Commuters are advised to take note of these changes and adjust their travel plans accordingly. The BMRCL has issued a press release urging the public to stay informed about the disruptions and plan their commute.