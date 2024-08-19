BREAKING: CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Singh Killed In Terrorist Attack In J&K's Udhampur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Central Reserve Force (CRPF) inspector was killed during a attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The attack occurred when terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrol party in the Cheel area of Ramnagar. The officer, identified as Inspector Kuldeep Singh, succumbed to injuries after the terrorists launched an indiscriminate assault. Following the attack, the area was swiftly cordoned off, and a large-scale counter-terror operation has been initiated.

According to sources, the encounter erupted after security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation to track down and neutralize the terrorists is still underway. A CRPF jawan sustained injuries during the encounter.

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, security forces engaged in a confrontation with terrorists in the Chil area of Dudu tehsil, also in Udhampur district. That incident left one CRPF jawan injured. DIG Mohammad Bhat reported that the clash occurred around 3 pm while the security forces were on patrol.

In response to the attacks, security forces have intensified their efforts, setting up a large-scale siege and search operation in the affected regions. This incident follows a similar clash on August 6, when the army engaged terrorists in the Udhampur forests.

Developing story.