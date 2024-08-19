Economic Strains Lead To Profit Decline For Corporate India In Q1 FY25

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corporate India experienced its most challenging first quarter since the onset of the pandemic, with profits declining by 3.1% in Q1 FY25 compared to the same period last year.



Net sales for 2,539 companies increased by 5.2% to Rs 22.9 lakh crore ($273.05 billion), while total expenditures rose by 6.4%, reaching Rs 19.6 lakh crore ($233.70 billion).



Despite some sectors like consumer durables and healthcare showing growth, the overall contraction reflects broader economic pressures.



In addition, this downturn is significant as it reverses a prior trend where profits had surged by 31% in Q1 FY24.



The current decline highlights the ongoing challenges within the Indian corporate sector, exacerbated by an unfavorable economic base and increased operating costs.







Notably, sectors sensitive to external factors, such as weather and political events, like cement and steel, faced setbacks. In contrast, consumer-oriented sectors capitalized on seasonal demand.



The report from the Bank of Baroda underscores a critical issue. Despite stable interest rates and reduced input costs, corporate sales growth remains tepid, lingering in the single digits.



This sluggishness in sales, combined with rising expenditures, is squeezing profit margins across the board.



Looking forward, the economic outlook remains cautious. Increases in input costs and a challenging economic environment are likely to continue impacting profitability.



However, there is potential for recovery with anticipated boosts in consumer demand driven by the festive season. Additionally, expected moderation in inflation and interest rates could further support this recovery.



This mixed forecast suggests that while immediate challenges persist, there may be opportunities for rebounding as market conditions evolve.

