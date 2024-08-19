Hamas accuses Israeli Premier of obstructing efforts to secure ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) accused Israeli Prime of obstructing efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement by imposing additional conditions and demands. According to Hamas, these actions are intended to thwart the mediation process and extend the conflict in the Gaza Strip.



In a detailed statement, Hamas outlined its response to recent mediation efforts from Qatar and Egypt, highlighting their commitment to negotiating a halt to the violence and arranging a prisoner exchange deal. The movement emphasized their readiness to engage constructively with all proposals aimed at ending what they describe as a campaign of aggression, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and brutal massacres perpetrated by the Israeli government and military against Palestinians in Gaza.



Hamas noted its approval of the proposal put forward by mediators on May 6, 2024, as well as President Biden’s subsequent announcement and the United Nations Security Council resolution. The movement also acknowledged their agreement with the mediators' proposal on July 2, 2024. Despite this, Hamas expressed frustration with the ongoing delays and setbacks in the negotiation process, attributing these issues to Netanyahu’s continued imposition of new conditions. They called for the mediators to present a concrete plan to implement the agreed-upon proposals, urging an end to the cyclical delays caused by Netanyahu’s tactics, which they believe are designed to buy time and prolong the conflict.

