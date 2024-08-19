President Joe Biden expresses optimism about possibility of achieving ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday night, President Joe Biden expressed optimism about the possibility of achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, even as reports indicate that negotiations have encountered significant obstacles due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking to the press after a weekend retreat at Camp David, Biden reaffirmed that discussions are ongoing and emphasized that “we are not going to give up,” maintaining that a ceasefire deal remains “still possible.”



Biden’s remarks coincided with the arrival of Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv, marking his ninth visit to the region since the onset of Israel’s military campaign against Gaza in October of the previous year. Blinken’s visit is part of an intensified diplomatic effort by Washington to broker a ceasefire. This follows recent United States proposals aimed at addressing the gaps between Hamas and Israel.



Earlier, Hamas criticized the latest American proposal, noting that it had been modified to include new conditions aligned with Netanyahu’s demands. Hamas claimed that Netanyahu is continuing to introduce obstacles to the negotiations, thereby impeding the efforts of mediators and blocking a potential agreement. The group highlighted that the revised proposal adheres to Netanyahu’s conditions, such as rejecting a permanent ceasefire, maintaining control over strategic locations like the Netzarim junction, the Rafah crossing, and the Philadelphia axis, and insisting on continued occupation.

